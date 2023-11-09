(NEXSTAR) – Millions of Americans could take home more pay in 2024 thanks to inflation adjustments to the tax code announced by the IRS.

The changes to the standard deduction and individual income brackets, among other adjustments, in tax year 2024 will apply to tax returns filed in 2025.

The standard deduction – which reduces the amount of income on which you’re taxed – will go up to $29,200 for married couples filing jointly, an increase of $1,500. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction will rise $750 to $14,600. Finally, for heads of households, the standard deduction will jump up $1,100 for tax year 2024 to $21,900.

The IRS also announced changes to the tax brackets that determine what portion of your income is taxable after subtracting either the standard deduction or itemized deductions.

Marginal tax brackets for tax year 2024

If your taxable income is greater than: Taxes owed $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly) 37% $243,725 ($487,450 for married couples filing jointly) 35% $191,950 ($383,900 for married couples filing jointly) 32% $100,525 ($201,050 for married couples filing jointly) 24% $47,150 ($94,300 for married couples filing jointly) 22% $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly) 12% $11,600 or less ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly) 10%

For Americans whose paychecks haven’t gone up in step with the persistent inflation in recent years, raising the threshold for tax brackets could create additional savings on tax day.

One of the principal reasons behind the annual adjustment is to combat “bracket creep,” or the phenomenon in which taxpayers’ incomes start to go up faster than the tax thresholds built into the IRS code, causing tax bills to go up.

This is a developing story.