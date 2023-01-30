COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.

Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

From left to right: Kason and Ky’air Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

“Tonight we are living a nightmare with the community for a second time in less than a month. I’m questioning God, ‘Lord why, Ky’air?’ None of this seems real!” reads a statement from Fonda Thomas, grandmother of Ky’air and Kason Thomas. “I’m begging the community again to have some compassion and empathy while lifting up our family, Kason, and his mother Wilhemnia, LaChez, my son, and the twins’ father in prayer.”

About one month ago, the boys — who were five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson, but still no word on if Kason had been found, until just a few hours later, when the boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Jackson is facing kidnapping charges, both at the local and federal levels.

A spokesperson for the family said the family is asking for privacy and prayers at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.