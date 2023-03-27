MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXIN) — Snacks marketed as gluten-free are being recalled because they may contain wheat.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle, which was sold in stores nationwide and online.

The recall was initiated after Second Nature Brands discovered the wheat got into the product due to cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer. Production was suspended until the FDA and the company are certain the problem has been corrected.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

So far, one reported illness has been connected to this product.

The product comes in a 4-ounce pouch with UPC 711747011562 marked with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S on the backside of the pouch.

Photo//FDA Photo//FDA

Anyone with the recalled snack should not eat it and should contact Brownie Brittle for a full refund. People can contact the company by calling (800) 651-7263 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST or via email at recall@browniebrittle.com.