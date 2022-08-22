Two adults rescued on river: A male on the U.S. side and a female on the southern banks

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The waters of the Rio Grande have claimed the life of a young Guatemalan girl, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, confirmed on Monday.

The Border Patrol pulled out an adult male safely on the U.S. side of the river, the El Paso Fire Department reported. The mother of the girl was rescued by Juarez firefighters and civil protection personnel. She was taken to a Juarez hospital.

Mexican authorities said the adults and the girl were migrants from Guatemala. It was not immediately confirmed if the man and the deceased girl were related.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. near Boone and Border Highway on the El Paso side, just east of the “Big Red X” monument on the Mexican side.

The spot is a frequent crossing point into the U.S. for migrant families and single adults trying to claim asylum.

Video taken by Border Report shows how a Juarez officer goes into thigh-high water and feels his way around looking for the missing girl. The officer finds the girl, takes the body out of the water and walks out of the river.

There is no apparent attempt to resuscitate as the girl by then has been missing for several minutes. Instead, Juarez authorities place a blue cloth or tarp over her and lay her down on the ground several feet away from the banks.

Further details are pending.