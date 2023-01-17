EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.
The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.
More to come…
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Kevin Warren introduced as Bears President and CEO: “I left the Big Ten in a demonstratively better position”
- Illinois EPA announces grant funding for local solid waste plans
- EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
- Jake Vaughn on CI Stage
- Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter
- George Santos gets two committee assignments