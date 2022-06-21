Freshpet, Inc., is recalling one variety of dog food in 12 states and Puerto Rico. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Freshpet is recalling dog food sold at retailers in 12 states and Puerto Rico due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall concerns 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen dog food — specifically the “Home Cooked Chicken Recipe” variety — that have a “sell by” date of Oct. 29, 2022, according to a recall notice issued by Freshpet Inc., and shared by the Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted dog food may have been sold at some Walmart locations in Alabama and Georgia, along with Target locations and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Puerto Rico, according to the announcement.

The recall notice warns of a risk to both people and their pets. Children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable when handling products contaminated with salmonella, the notice states.

Freshpet Inc. said it had not received any reports of “illness, injury, or adverse reaction” as a result of the potential contamination.

Those who may be infected with salmonella should contact a doctor or care provider if experiencing any of the following symptoms:

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

abdominal cramping

fever

Infected persons may also experience bloody stools or signs of dehydration, among more serious symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dogs with salmonella infections may experience diarrhea, fever, vomiting or signs of being lethargic, the recall notice added. Dogs with salmonella can also infect other animals or people.

Anyone who has fed the recalled product to a pet that later showed symptoms of salmonella poisoning is urged to contact a veterinarian.

Those in possession of the recalled dog food are being instructed to discard the product.

“No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall,” the company stated.

Concerned customers can contact Freshpet at the company’s website or call 1.800.285.0563.