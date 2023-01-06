INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois.

A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, about 30 miles north of Keensburg, showed an unusual burst of activity around 9:07 to 9:09 a.m.

(Courtesy: Saluki Deric Wright)

The Wabash County sheriff says the mine the demolition happened in is not in use and officials are imploding a concrete coal silo as well as large steel conveyer belt structure. The sheriff says the implosion occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Dispatch says the explosive work should be done for the day.

Some people reported their ears popped in Posey County and a home shook in Gibson County.