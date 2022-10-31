DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter once printed off pictures for the family.

Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Indiana State Police provided little details besides the arrest and charges for Allen during a Monday press conference, insisting the investigation was ongoing and any further details could compromise the case.

“While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest — today is not that day.” said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter, before repeating, “Today is not that day.”

Carter continued, “This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time.”

After the press conference, Libby’s grandmother Becky Patty confirmed to reporters that Allen processed pictures for the family and did not charge them for the photos.

CVS confirmed that Allen was an employee at its Delphi store and state records show he was a licensed pharmacy technician.

Anna Williams, the mother of Abby Williams, didn’t have any comment as she left the press conference.

Allen is currently in custody at the White County Jail and is being held without bond. He entered a not guilty plea during an initial hearing Friday. State police said he was arrested on Wednesday when he was taken into custody at ISP’s Lafayette post.

On February 14, 2017, the bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found one day after they went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge, part of the Delphi Historic Trails system.

For the five years that followed, the questions of who killed the best friends and why have weighed heavily on the Carroll County town of Delphi and beyond.

Allen’s home was searched last week, with investigators digging up his firepit and towing a vehicle. They have not shared what evidence – if any – was found.

Although it is unclear how long he may have been on law enforcement’s radar, Allen has never been named publicly as a figure in the Delphi investigation.

It’s still unknown if he has any connection to Ron Logan, the owner of the property where Libby and Abby were found. The FBI carried out a warrant to search his land on March 17, 2017. According to the search warrant, Logan created a false alibi for his whereabouts on the day of the murder and his cell phone pinged near where the girls’ bodies were found. He died of COVID-related complications in January and was never charged.

Another figure in the Delphi investigation is Kegan Kline, a man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography. According to investigators, Kline is behind the fake “anthony_shots” profile, a false online persona that communicated with Libby German. Transcripts obtained by The Murder Sheet podcast show the person who communicated with Libby through the “anthony_shots” persona had agreed to meet Libby around the time she went missing. Like Ron Logan, Kline has also never been charged in connection to the Delphi murders.

Richard Allen’s next scheduled pre-trial hearing is January 13. A jury trial is scheduled for March 20.

The Patty family said they still want to help investigators as much as they can since this investigation is still ongoing. They’re asking anyone who has any relevant information to call the tip line at (765) 822-3535.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.