Image of the location where the crash happened on SR 46 in Riley, Indiana.

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others.

The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding deputy, when he arrived he noticed a passenger vehicle on fire, with members of Riley Fire Department heading toward two males laying in the grass south of the vehicle. Once the fire was extinguished the deputy learned that three others had still been inside the vehicle.

A man who came upon the crash after saying he saw a bright flash of light before turning the corner and seeing the car on fire pulled Omarion Dixon and John Moore from the flaming vehicle. He told police that it had been difficult to see due to heavy rainfall. The man added that after pulling one person from the vehicle a driver of a truck had assisted in pulling the other out.

Omarion Dixon was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital initially in critical condition. John Moore was reportedly able to speak to officers on scene. According to what the responding deputy wrote in the crash report, “John stated that they were all traveling back from a house party. He also stated that everyone had been drinking at the party. John stated that they were traveling back to Terre Haute from Indiana University Bloomington.”

Moore stated they were going as fast as 90 mph at the time of the crash, but that he couldn’t remember much after that. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

Police found that the vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Camry, had been driven by Christian Eubanks, with Caleb VanHooser in the passenger seat. Dixon and Moore had been in the back seat with Jayden Musili.

Eubanks, Musili, and VanHooser were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigating deputies were unable to perform a crash reconstruction as there was a reported 4 inches of standing water making tire marks unable to be seen.

The roadway was closed from 1:44 a.m. until 7:56 a.m. while authorities worked the scene.