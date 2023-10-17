In her bombshell new memoir, Britney Spears revealed she had an abortion while dating her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

According to a People magazine exclusive, the 41-year-old pop icon said Timberlake was not happy about the pregnancy and she had the abortion because he wanted her to.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” People said she wrote in her upcoming book “The Woman in Me.”

The two pop stars started dating in 1999 and broke up in 2002.

Spears later became a mother of two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her second husband Kevin Federline.

Spears’ much-anticipated memoir is scheduled to be released on Oct. 24