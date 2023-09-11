(KTLA) — Marcia, Marcia, Marcia … your home has a new owner.

The Studio City property that served as the exterior for “The Brady Bunch,” lovingly restored by HGTV to its ’70s TV glory, has sold for $3.2 million.

That’s $2.3 million less than the asking price of $5.5 million (which was, let’s be honest, some pretty wishful thinking on HGTV’s part).

The Studio City home featured in “The Brady Bunch” is officially headed to market following renovations by HGTV. (Photo courtesy: Anthony Barcelo)

The new owner of Chez Brady is Tina Trahan, 53, who is described by the Wall Street Journal as “a historic home enthusiast” married to former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht.

She says no one will live in the Brady manse. Instead, the property will be used for fundraising and charity events.

“No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen,” Trahan told the Journal. “Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.”

HGTV paid $3.5 million for the house in 2018 and spent months restoring the site to match its TV appearance, inside and out. This was all documented on the reality show “A Very Brady Remodel.”

Prior to HGTV buying it, the house was owned by a single family for nearly half a century.

“While Trahan lives primarily in Bel Air, she is a collector of unusual homes,” the Journal reported.

“Among her more unusual holdings is a grand Italian Renaissance mansion known as Stone Manor in Lake Geneva, Wis. Trahan said she has spent millions buying up units in the mansion, which had been subdivided.”

The interior of “The Brady Bunch” home was completely renovated to be series-accurate. (Photo courtesy: Anthony Barcelo)

At $3.2 million, the Brady house has sold at the high end of comps for the neighborhood. Homes on the block typically go for between $1 million and $3 million.

That said, it’s the Brady house, which means, at least as far as the exterior goes, it was where three boys and three girls from different families learned to live as one.