(WTAJ) — Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable after transforming into an elder Leonard Bernstein for “Maestro,” a Netflix original that Cooper himself is directing.

“Maestro” follows the life and love of Leonard Bernstein from when he met his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, in 1946 and into his final years. Netflix shared out photos from the movie set on Twitter on Memorial Day.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Photo Courtesy of Netflix: Netflix

Bernstein, born in 1918, was a composer, conductor and pianist. He may be best known for composing West Side Story in collaboration with Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct a Bernstein biographical drama and recruited Cooper to star in it. Cooper at the time was more interested in writing and directing after working on ‘A Star is Born.’

“I [told Spielberg], ‘I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?’” Cooper told Variety. “Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years.”

Cooper not only directed “A Star is Born” but also starred in it alongside Lady Gaga. The film received countless award nominations, including eight Oscar nods, including best picture.

“Maestro” reportedly started filming in May, but Cooper reportedly commented that fans shouldn’t expect the film until sometime in 2023.

The film also stars Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke who plays Robin in “Stranger Things,” as well as Matt Bomer from the “Magic Mike” films.