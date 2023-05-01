ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The store closing sales have started at 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations.

After months of speculation, the retail chain announced in April it would be shuttering all stores. Discounts of 10% to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices are now available for shoppers.

“This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly,” said a spokesperson for the liquidation event.

You may want to prioritize using Bed Bath & Beyond or Buy Buy Baby gift cards or store credits soon. The deadline to use them is May 8.

All sales are final during the store closing event. Returns and exchanges are only being accepted for merchandise purchased before April 26.

Do you have a stack of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? The chain is no longer honoring them, but they can be redeemed at some of the store’s competitors.

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection in late April after years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.