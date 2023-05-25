DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two inmates are on the run after escaping from an Ohio correctional institution, authorities say.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, two inmates from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio, have escaped.

James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, are both on the run at this time. Lee is described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 300 pounds. Gillespie is a bald man with blue eyes who weighs 200 pounds.

The post warns anyone who sees these men not to approach them, and to call 911 immediately.