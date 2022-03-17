LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln is looking for volunteer weather observers to report routine weather conditions across Central Illinois.

The volunteers will join a grassroot network of individuals who provide weather reports from their home and/or community. That network is called CoCoRaHS, or the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln says there are some specific counties they are looking for weather observers, but they will accept observers from anywhere.

Those counties they are especially interested in finding new volunteers include Macon, Moultrie, Cumberland, Clark, Piatt and Edgar counties. Other counties with a need for more volunteers includes Douglas, Coles, Shelby, Christian, Livingston, Ford and Fayette counties.

The CoCoRaHS Network is a grassroots organization that works together to measure and map precipitation across the United States. Observers use low-cost measuring tools and are trained on proper ways to measure, how to report and how to utilize the digital reporting system.

Anyone can be a part of the network, as long as they have an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and have a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives.

The network is active whenever there is inclement weather, providing measurements any time a rain, hail or snow storm crosses the area.

If you are interested in learning more about the CoCoRaHS program visit their website.

If you wish to apply to become a CoCoRaHS observer for your community, you can complete an application here.