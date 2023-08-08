LINCOLN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Nick Gorman has been storm chasing for the past 5 years, but when he watched as a tornado touched down right on the border of Sangamon and Christian counties on Sunday, something was different.

“It first threw out the tornado by Pawnee,” Gorman said. “We called that in didn’t get a warning yet. And then the tornado lifted and then it dropped again, about 10 miles to the east. And then that’s whenever it stayed on the ground for a while.”

The tornado Gorman and other chasers spotted touched down at 6:10 PM. They reported it right away, but the national weather service didn’t officially send out their warning until 6:25 — nearly 15 minutes later.

“We were all a little confused and a little frustrated at that. A lot of us were actually dialing 911 at that point,” Gorman said. “We couldn’t get ahold of anybody at the weather service.”

The National Weather Service says this storm was a complicated one to follow. Several areas were showing signs of a potential tornado.

“For an hour and a half, we had storms very similar to this one that didn’t produce tornadoes,” Ed Shimon, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “So it was a very challenging event.”

When determining when to issue a tornado warning, the National Weather Service uses what they call total observation. They take into account environment, radar, satellite and spotter reports. Typically, they try to give communities “lead time” or a heads up before a tornado officially touches down, but in this case, they were behind rather than ahead.

“Thirteen minutes is our average lead time over the last four years.” Shimon said. “So you know, we know how to get that lead time in there. Some cases are much more challenging than others.”

No injuries have been reported from these tornados, and communities further east in the state got more of a heads up for what was on the way after the national weather service issued their warnings, but Shimon said they will regroup and try to learn from this storm, because the result didn’t meet their standard.

“We did everything we could to issue that tornado warning ahead of time,” Shimon said. “Obviously that didn’t happen, but we are going to learn from it. You know, not everybody gets lead time ahead of every tornado. It just doesn’t happen.”