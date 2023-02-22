CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service (NWS) radio signal for the Champaign area has been weakened since a recent wind event damaged machinery attached to the station.

Right now the signal can only spread to a roughly 5 mile radius from the tower. The NWS office in Lincoln says that they are still working on the issue, but there is no set time on when repairs will be finished.

The weather station is connected to WCIA’s TV tower in Seymour, but only the local weather office has the authority to fix their equipment issues on it.

On a day where severe weather is possible having multiple ways to get a severe weather alert is vital for safety. Until the tower is fixed, weather radio owners can switch to other local frequencies to receive weather information:

KZZ-65 IN BLOOMINGTON (162.525 MHZ)

KXI-86 IN CRESCENT CITY (162.500 MHZ)

KZZ-27 IN NEWPORT, IN (162.425 MHZ)

WXK-24 IN ODELL (162.450 MHZ)

KXI-47 IN PARIS (162.525 MHZ)

KXI-46 IN SHELBYVILLE (162.500 MHZ)

WXJ-75 IN SPRINGFIELD (162.400 MHZ)