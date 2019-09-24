NATIONAL (WCIA) — Civic and community volunteers are organizing voter registration events throughout the country. Last year, roughly 800,000 people in all 50 states registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day.



To vote in Illinois, you must meet the following requirements according to the State Board of Elections:

United States Citizen

17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and 18 on or before the date of the General or Consolidated Election

Must live in election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction

May not claim the right to vote anywhere else

“We have some exciting initiatives and partnerships surrounding voter registration coming up so stay tuned,” Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said. “We are committed to continuing voter education and voter registration at community events as part of our mission.”

The Champaign County Clerk’s office will be registering voters all day.

National Voter Registration Day

Champaign County Clerk

1776 East Washington Street, Urbana

Parkland College’s cafeteria: 10 am – 1 pm

Champaign Public Library Douglass Branch: 3 – 6 pm

Urbana Free Library: 2 – 4 pm