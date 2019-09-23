CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The Champaign County Clerk’s office will be registering voters all day at at the Brookens Administration Building, located at 1776 East Washington Street, Urbana. County Clerk staff will also be at Parkland College’s cafeteria registering people from 10 am – 1 pm.

“National Voter Registration Day is another opportunity for us to bring awareness to the importance of registering and voting. We are excited to be at Parkland this year registering people. We have some exciting initiatives and partnerships surrounding voter registration coming up so stay tuned. We are committed to continuing voter education and voter registration at community events as part of our mission,” said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons.

Other voter registration events take place at the Champaign Public Library Douglass Branch, 3 – 6 pm and the Urbana Free Library, 2 – 4 pm.