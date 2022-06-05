SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town.

The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 trucks and trailers of every make, shape and size.

The public is invited to attend the convention, with the price for admission being $15 for everyone 12 and older. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the streets in the fairgrounds’ vicinity on Thursday and Saturday as trucks will be entering and leaving the fairgrounds, causing heavy traffic and delays. Springfield businesses are encouraged to be prepared for a large number of visitors and to roll out their welcome mats.

The truck show and convention will be open at the listed times: