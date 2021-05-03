URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Businesses depend on customers from outside the county to boost sales. “Just in general, a lot of out of town people make this a success,” said Milea Hayes, Owner of Bohemia in Urbana.

Hayes says it’s not just locals that browse through her shop. “We do get a lot of people who are from out of town, travelers,” said Hayes.

However, last year travel was put on hold because of the pandemic, and hospitality industries suffered. Visit Champaign County is hoping businesses will rebound. They’re encouraging people to safely explore their communities during National Travel and Tourism Week.

“What we’re going to be doing is highlighting a lot of the people who work in the hospitality industry, whether it’s restaurants or florists or retail or people who are at some of the larger attractions,” said Jayne DeLuce, Visit Champaign County President & CEO.

“Especially this week is important because it spotlights what travel does for a community. It creates jobs. It increases tax revenue. It’s an opportunity to improve quality of life, so travel is an opportunity for people to be able to get out and experience a destination,” said DeLuce.

National Travel and Tourism Week runs May 2-8, 2021.