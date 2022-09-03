HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1-5.

The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free.

Organizers say the pictured below is the first load of corn, ready to be cooked.

Photo of the corn at Hoopeston provided by National Sweet Corn Festival

There is also a demolition derby, Grand Parade, and other events. The gate fee is $3 with children 7 and under for free at McFerren Park. The park is located at West Penn Street and IL Route 1.