CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is National Salvation Army Week and two branches of the organization in Central Illinois are celebrating with a schedule full of events and observances.

The Decatur Salvation Army is starting its observances on Monday with “Five Days of Facts.” They plan to share a fact each day about the history of the Salvation Army and what the organization does locally and worldwide.

Monday’s fact is the history of Salvation Army Week. Declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, the week is an opportunity to highlight the Salvation Army’s relevance in the U.S. and in local communities.

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood,” Eisenhower said at the time. “In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

The other facts the Salvation Army are sharing this week:

Tuesday: The history of the red kettles, which date back to 1891 San Francisco

Wednesday: The founders of the Salvation Amy in 1865 London: William Booth, his wife Catherine and daughter Eva and the establishment of the Salvation Army in the U.S. by Eliza Shirley

Thursday: The Salvation Army’s history and impact around the world

Friday: The Salvation Army of Decatur’s history and role in the community since 1888

In Champaign, The Salvation Army branch will host a series of events at its Red Shield Center, 2212 North Market Street: