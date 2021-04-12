National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week: honoring 911 dispatchers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All week, 911 Operators in Champaign County – and across the country – are being honored for their efforts to help save lives.

National Telecommunicator Week gives recognition to the thousands of public safety call center workers who have dedicated their lives in service to their communities.

The METCAD 911 Dispatch Center handles all emergencies in the county and has over 30 operators. Last year, they answered more than 214,000 calls and dispatched emergency services to over 99,000 incidents.

“They work a lot of hours. They work a lot of overtime. They spend a lot of time away from their families and their friends and they may not have a great work schedule, but they’re such dedicated individuals,” says Operations Manager Betsy Smith. “They come to work everyday. They do the best job they can and it’s not an easy job to do, no matter what day of the week it is.”

To kick off the celebration, METCAD is having fun events each day this week – today was ‘vacation’ themed.

They are also looking for 5 more dispatchers to join their team. If interested, you can find more information here.