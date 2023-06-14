SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Park Service has given its approval for the 1908 Springfield Race Riot site to be protected.

The National Park Service evaluated the archeological site and found it met all four criteria to be eligible in the National Park System according to their special resource survey. The survey was completed last year and submitted the survey to Congress Tuesday.

“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said. “That day of horrific antiblack violence resulted in a call to action and spurred a movement dedicated to fighting for civil rights. Preserving and commemorating this site would contribute to the National Park Service’s commitment to recognizing the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. and the sacrifices made by those who fought against discrimination and segregation.”

Springfield leaders say they are excited the NPS recognizes the history of the site.

“The City of Springfield is pleased to receive the news the National Park Service has delivered the 1908 Race Riot Special Resource Study to the U. S. Congress,” Springfield mayor Misty Buscher said. “The results of the study further reiterates the historical significance the 1908 Race Riot had on not only on our community, but our country. The City of Springfield looks forward to working with all our partners to continue to move project forward to ultimately commemorate and preserve the memory of the events of August 14, 1908.”

City officials plan to build an outdoor memorial on Madison Street between 9th and 11th streets, where the foundations of five homes which burned in the riot lie. HSHS St. John’s Hospital is donating an additional 86,000 square feet of land for a parking lot.

All parks in the National Park System are designated through acts passed by Congress, or through a presidential proclamation.

Several Illinois members of Congress, including Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) have been outspoken about the importance of preserving the site.