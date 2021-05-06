URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have a friend or family member who’s a nurse, make sure to thank them on Thursday.

It’s National Nurse Appreciation Day.

A nurse’s job is tough enough as it is, and it’s no secret this past year has made some days even tougher.

A couple of nurses with OSF say it’s been hard to adjust to all the changes. They work to save lives while also keeping themselves and their families safe.

They say the job is fast-paced and demanding, but it’s also beyond rewarding.

Nurses also say one of the best parts of the job is having so many avenues to choose from in the nursing field.

“I think all nurses regardless of their specialty all have a dedication,” says Staci Sutton, Director of Nursing Practice.

“The same heart. The same soul. The same mind to care for patients to pave the way for better healthcare.”

Many hospitals across the country have been facing nurse shortages.

Memorial Medical Center is holding an in-person nurse hiring event from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday to fill positions.