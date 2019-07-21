National ice cream day brings national honor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and one frozen dessert spot has an extra reason to celebrate.

People with “Today Food” traveled the country in search of the top ice cream spots.

They named “Jarling’s Custard Cup” as among the best in America.

Staff members say sometimes, it’s crazy to think how they started from humble beginnings, and turned into a place that puts Champaign on the map.

“We’re always busy out the door every night,” said assistant manager Miranda Guyer. “It’s hard to believe that we used to be not really busy…to just…everybody can’t wait to get Custard Cup.”

Custard Cup opened in Danville in 1949. It’s been in Champaign since 1983.

