SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois National Guard is warning soldiers about a scam targeting their backpay.

Guard officials say a soldier answered a call of a scammer pretending to be a first sergeant last week. The scammer instructed the soldier to log into the National Guard pay system, give information about his paychecks and pay the scammer digitally almost $300 to an account named Aryk Smith to receive $1,200 in backpay.

The soldier contacted their unit leader who told the soldier to cancel the payment and file a police report.

The National Guard said soldiers with debts should not send money to an individual. Instead they recommend writing a check to the Department of the Treasury or have it taken from their military pay.

The National Guard wants any soldier who receives a call like that should contact their chain of command.