SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Guard honored the 11th anniversary of a local soldier’s death on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, officials said their thoughts are with the family and friends of Sergeant Gerrick D. Smith, of Sullivan. He passed away on July 29, 2009 in Herat, Afghanistan after being hurt in a non-combat related incident.

Smith was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois.