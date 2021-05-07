National Guard helps Macon County Health Department with vaccines

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Guard rolled into Decatur Friday to help people get their vaccines.

The troopers opened one of the state’s many mobile vaccination units at the Macon County Public Health Department on Friday.

The site at the Macon County Health Building was run by the National Guard. That freed up a lot of the staff at the department, who would normally be giving vaccines all day.

The National Guard brought 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is part of the State’s goal to get the vaccine to people in more rural communities.

But the Macon County site was in the middle of Decatur, and demand for the vaccine in the county has dropped off. However, Macon County Public Health Director Brandi Binkley figured they would not get through all 600 doses.

“I think we have a variety of people here today, but I can confidently say that they Macon County Health Department is doing all we can to make sure that the rural population is being served,” said Binkley.

Just over 29 percent of the Macon County population is fully vaccinated. Piatt and Sangamon counties are the only ones surrounding Macon that are over 30 percent.

The clinic is open to anybody. They do not have to be from Macon County. They are open until 6 p.m. on Friday.