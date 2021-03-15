National Guard assists Vermilion County Health Department in vaccine rollout

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Guard is assisting the Vermilion County Health Department with the rollout of vaccinations.

“We’re really happy to have the additional personnel and support of the National Guard here,” Vermilion County Health Department director Doug Toole says. “It’s helping things go a lot smoother.”

He says over the past two weeks, the National Guard has helped the county prepare to ramp up the rollout of more vaccinations this week.

“We’ve been at the Fischer Theatre on Thursdays giving first and second doses,” Toole says. “By having the National Guard here, that additional personnel, it’s allowed us to extend our program a bit more. So, starting this week, we’re looking at having the clinic six days a week.”

While Carle in Hoopeston has gotten shipments of the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccines, the Vermilion County Health Department is working with Moderna and Pfizer at the moment. They hope to get a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well later this week.

Lt. Victoria Pippins says there are two Air Guard teams and an Army Guard team assisting the county.

“We’re activated for many different things, whether it’s floods or tornado response or pandemics,” Pippins says. “The training we get through our normal Guard duties we apply in whatever the situation needs.”

Toole says the Guard has been really helpful with the larger events. The Fischer clinics have had advance sign-ups, but mobility issues for some vaccine recipients have created a bit of congestion in the building.

“We knew drive-thru clinics were something this community really needed,” Toole says. “So in addition to helping us at the college [DACC], they’ll be outside – weather pending – three days a week helping at the airport.”

To schedule appointments for vaccines in Vermilion County, click here.