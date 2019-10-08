NATIONAL (WCIA) — Fire departments are observing National Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is Not every Hero Wears A Cape. Plan and Practice your Escape.

Illinois’ firefighters are traveling to schools to teach fire safety and conduct drills.

The following are recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):

Draw maps of home and identify two exit points

Practice home fire drills twice a year; one at night, one during the day

Teach children how to escape on their own

Clearly mark home so it can be easily located

Close doors as leaving to slow spread of smoke and fire

Once outside, stay outside; never go back inside a burning building

In 2018, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said there were more than 15,500 residential fires in Illinois and 105 residential civilian deaths. Those deaths accounted for 89% percent of all fire deaths in the state last year.