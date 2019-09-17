ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is highlighting emerging issues throughout the week of September 15 – 21. The third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week every year since 1944.

In Illinois, Governor Pritzker has declared this year’s theme as Shift Farm Safety into High Gear. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agriculture sector is the most dangerous in America, with roughly 581 fatalities every year.

Every day throughout the week will be designated by a specific subject matter, which will then be highlighted on social media.

Monday: Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday: Farmer Health & Opioid/Suicide Prevention

‪Wednesday: Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture

‪Thursday: Confined Spaces in Agriculture

‪Friday: Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture

In Illinois, the Department of Public Health said there were roughly 2,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2017, which is almost twice the number of fatal car crashes. While the report indicated the highest number of overdoses were in Cook County and its surrounding counties, many of the highest per population overdose rates were in rural counties, especially in Central and Southern Illinois.