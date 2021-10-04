Nation experiences severe blood supply shortage

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The blood supply in the United States is dangerously low due to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood drive cancellations and a huge staffing shortage.

According to officials, the recent COVID-19 case surge and busy back-to-school period have been causing an abnormal decline in the number of blood donors. There have also been many blood drive cancellations at schools and businesses because of the limited number of individuals allowed on site as a precautionary pandemic practice. These challenges have disrupted the nation’s blood supply, resulting in concerningly low inventories of life-saving blood products across the country for patients in need.

All eligible individuals, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, are highly encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood.

People who live in Urbana-Champaign and want to make a donation can schedule an appointment with ImpactLife by dialing (800) 747-5401 or filing an online form on the blood center’s website.