DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who pleaded guilty last month to battering his baby was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday morning, court records say.

Seth Nashland was arrested after police say he took his then 2-month-old son to the hospital.

The baby had brain injuries, fractures, burns, and bruising.

Police say the man admitted to hurting the child after he became frustrated.