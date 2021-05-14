Narcotics and firearms arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A ShotSpotter alert leads to an arrest.

The street crimes unit responded for a shots fired call in the 900 block of North 11th Street on Saturday.

Officers say a woman told them a man was shooting at her in the 1000 block of Phillips Avenue.

They found shell casings and located the suspect, 44 year old Alonzo Edwards.

Alonzo Edwards

Upon further investigation officers located approximately 12 grams of suspected cannabis, 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, $700 in US currency, and .45 and 9mm ammunition.

A loaded black 9mm Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic handgun and a loaded silver .45 caliber Kimber Ultra Carry semi-automatic handgun were located in an adjacent yard. The .45 Kimber was stolen out of Sangamon County in 2010.

Edwards was arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged Edwards with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon-no FOID, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $150,000.