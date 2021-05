DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a teenaged boy who died after a shooting.

Police are still investigating the death of Troy Coe, who was 19.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.