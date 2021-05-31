Name released in deadly hit and run

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of the man who passed away in a hit and run Monday morning has been released.

Kendrick Jones, 32-years-old, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was the victim, according to the Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup.

It happened around 4 a.m. near South Bound I-57 at mile marker 245, near Thomasboro.

Crews received a call from a passing car of a person reportedly laying on the shoulder of the interstate and a motor vehicle off the road into a nearby field.

This is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.