Name released in deadly hit and run

News
Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of the man who passed away in a hit and run Monday morning has been released.

Kendrick Jones, 32-years-old, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was the victim, according to the Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup.

It happened around 4 a.m. near South Bound I-57 at mile marker 245, near Thomasboro.

Crews received a call from a passing car of a person reportedly laying on the shoulder of the interstate and a motor vehicle off the road into a nearby field.

This is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story