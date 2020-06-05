Name released for suspected drowning victim

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a man who died in a suspected drowning in a private pond has been released.

Coroner Duane Northrup says 44-year old Christopher Pratt, of Allerton, was pronounced dead about 8:30 pm, Thursday. The pond is in the 2700-block of County Road 100 North, Allerton.

Authorities say Pratt was swimming in the pond before witnesses found him floating face down and sink below the surface. After calling 911, they tried to rescue him, but couldn’t find him.

He was eventually recovered from the pond by members of the Cornbelt Fire Department Dive Team. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The death is under investigation.