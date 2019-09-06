Breaking News
Name of woman accused of driving off bridge released
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Name of woman accused of driving off bridge released

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police have released the name of the woman who they say drove over the edge of an unfinished bridge.

28-year-old Ashia Marshall of Champaign is charged with disobeying a traffic control device. ISP said she drove into the closed construction zone, and over the edge of Bradley Avenue Bridge. A construction worker said one of his crew mates tried to stop her, but said she blew past him. She was airborne before landing on the right shoulder of I-57, and was stopped by a concrete barrier.

She and two men who were passengers were taken to the hospital. They’re all expected to be okay.

Court records show Marshall has been cited more than a dozen times for being uninsured, unlicensed, and improper lane usage. In the past, Marshall has pleaded guilty to being unlicensed behind the wheel, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.