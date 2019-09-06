Name of woman accused of driving off bridge released

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police have released the name of the woman who they say drove over the edge of an unfinished bridge.

28-year-old Ashia Marshall of Champaign is charged with disobeying a traffic control device. ISP said she drove into the closed construction zone, and over the edge of Bradley Avenue Bridge. A construction worker said one of his crew mates tried to stop her, but said she blew past him. She was airborne before landing on the right shoulder of I-57, and was stopped by a concrete barrier.

She and two men who were passengers were taken to the hospital. They’re all expected to be okay.

Court records show Marshall has been cited more than a dozen times for being uninsured, unlicensed, and improper lane usage. In the past, Marshall has pleaded guilty to being unlicensed behind the wheel, leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license.