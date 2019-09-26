Name of victim in fatal crash released

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a Peoria man killed in an early morning accident has been released. Coroner Duane Northrup says 29-year old Michael Montgomery was pronounced dead about 4 am, Thursday, after an accident between his passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.

It happened on I-74, in the eastbound lanes, about a mile west of the I-57 interchange. The driver of the semi, a 53-year old man from Rock Island, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy for Montgomery is scheduled for Thursday. An inquest may be held at a later date. The accident is under investigation.