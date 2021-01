CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a teenager killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on I-57 was released.

The crash happened on I-57 near Neoga. Troopers said the car was driven by 18-year-old Janae D. Pollard, of Rinard, IL. Pollard was driving her car northbound on I-57 when she lost control on the icy roads and hit the guardrail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.