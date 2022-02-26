CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – President Biden announced his nomination for the first black woman to the Supreme Court Friday. If appointed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

Minnie Pearson, the NAACP’s Champaign County branch president, said the nomination itself is powerful – it’s a door opener and shows anything is possible for women of color. Plus, it gives young girls another role model.

“As a person of color, a black woman, you can see yourself being a trailblazer. A person who is paving the way for others – letting them know that this is possible – to be appointed to the highest court in the land…that’s huge,” Pearson said.

If Jackson is appointed, she said we will all benefit from her taking the seat, regardless of skin color.

“And just imagine what young girls – young people who are probably now in law school, clerking – what they have to look forward to because this is coming to realization.”