DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a cookout and a wellness fair on Saturday.

The event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Danville Rescue Mission located at 834 North Bowman Avenue.

The NAACP is inviting the community to attend the event. They said it is free and open to the public.

According to officials, along with a barbecue, there will be free COVID screening and a visit by the Wellness on Wheels truck, which will conduct blood-pressure checks and provide Narcan kits.

NAACP President Edward Butler said while the pandemic has eased somewhat over the past couple of months, Vermilion County’s low vaccination rate among residents is still a concern.

He stated, “COVID has not gone away, and it will not go away until the majority of the people in our community are vaccinated. Our Health Navigator Program has a mission to make sure that everyone we make contact with is being educated about the vaccine. Our goal is to help as many people as possible get vaccinated.”

For more information about the Health Navigator Program, call 224-661-0931.