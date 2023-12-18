SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley is fighting her suspension.

In an email to WCIA, a spokesperson for the National NAACP confirmed that the Springfield branch and Illinois State Conference president was suspended last week after a video of her making anti-immigrant comments at a meeting in October was released. The spokesperson also said Haley has asked about appealing her suspension and will have the chance to do so at an internal hearing.

“The NAACP stands firm in our commitment to advancing racial justice and cultivating a society where human dignity is respected. As of December 13, NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley has been suspended. As an internal matter, there will be no additional comment at this time. The NAACP will continue to foster an environment that is reflective of our mission and respective of our membership.” Spokesperson for the NAACP

The spokesperson also said as a part of her suspension, Haley was issued a cease and desist order, meaning she is forbidden from speaking publicly as part of the NAACP or on NAACP property. She invited news organizations to a conference on Saturday at the Springfield NAACP office, but cancelled it following a request from the National NAACP office.

WCIA reached out to Haley multiple times for comment but she did not respond.

A recording of a Zoom call from an October NAACP meeting was leaked by former DuPage County branch NAACP President Patrick Watson. In it, Teresa Haley referring to migrants ‘rapists’ and ‘savages’. Watson resigned last week, citing Haley’s comments as the reason.

Haley apologized in a news release Thursday night.

Watson told WCIA on Monday that Haley should resign or be removed from her position if she refuses to resign, saying the nation’s oldest civil rights organization should send a strong message against hate.

“There was an atmosphere that was created by people saying the exact same thing that Teresa Haley said on that call,” Watson said. “And that led to the [1908] Race Riot in Springfield, which helped to create the founding of the NAACP.”

Danville Branch NAACP President Edward Butler defended Haley, saying her comments were taken out of context.

“Teresa says she loves everybody,” Butler said. “That’s the way the whole world should be, but was not the case when it comes to African Americans.”

Butler also said he did not agree with her comments, but doesn’t think Haley should be suspended.