NAACP demand reforms

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Protests have spread to every corner of the country since George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

Now, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for specific changes to achieve justice. For years, this organization has been at the forefront of the fight for racial equality.

The non-profit’s branch president for Champaign County, Minnie Pearson, breaks down why organization leaders at the national level are clearly outlining reforms.

“The NAACP wants every law enforcement department to recognize what is needed in their city. What is the cry out for?” says Pearson. “The intent is to make sure if someone is breaking the law or breaking the rules, that they are ticketed or brought in safely and not harmed before they get a change to go before the judge.”

The NAACP’s goals are two-fold. It’s calling on the United Nations to help address police brutality and demanding federal legislation for a zero-tolerance approach in “penalizing or prosecuting officers who kill unarmed, non-violent, and non-resisting people in an arrest.”

Two of their specific reforms include a ban on knee and choke holds as an acceptable practice for police officers and cities and towns to organize citizen review boards to hold police accountable.

Pearson compares it to a class room: when the expectations are given, unity follows.

“When you do it across the board, when everybody buys into that and sees the necessity of it, then there’s consistency,” says Pearson.