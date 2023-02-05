URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The lane shift is so crews can remove and replace concrete pavement in the area.

The city said through traffic and access to all properties on N. Lincoln Ave. will be maintained at all times. They encourage all motorists to drive carefully through this and all construction areas.

They also thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.