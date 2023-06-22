CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in children aged one through four. The American Academy of Pediatrics says 70% of those drowning deaths happen between May and August.

Experts in Champaign say swimming is an essential skill to have at any stage of life. They say it’s especially important during the summer when more people are out and using water for recreation.

But unless you are a proficient swimmer, they suggest you go to professionals to get the lessons.

“I guess the myth of sink or swim is very silly because first, it’s fun to learn that swimming is like putting them in charge of an airplane. Say, why don’t you fly,” said Ben Turpen, aquatics instructor.

“Just do it. It’s a life skill. It’s so important. You never want to be in that situation where your kid doesn’t know how to save himself in the water,” said Mandee Crow, a parent.

They said there’s no age limit for being taught to swim.