SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is working with Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties to find a suspect accused of starting a dumpster fire behind the city’s NAACP office building.

The building is located in the area of South 11th Street and East Lawrence Avenue. On Nov. 28 between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., a figure that appeared to be a man wearing a jacket and khaki pants was seen starting a dumpster fire behind the building. After staring at the fire, he left and headed north on-foot.

The suspect is shown in the below security photos.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties.

The fire caused minor damage. Those who recognize the suspect or have any further information on this incident are urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit the tip at cashfortips.us, or submit through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers said tips that lead to an arrest could result in a cash reward up to $2,500.