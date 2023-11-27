URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new kind of bacterial infection could be deadly for your dog.

The illness is similar to kennel cough, but several research teams believe the mystery respiratory illness has a different cause. Those at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine said symptoms you should watch for include coughing, sneezing, snotty nose and generally not feeling well.

“There are cases where dogs have become sick enough and they have passed away,” Hospital Manager Ashley Hilliker said. “But you can take your pet and have them seen by your veterinarian. And there’s management and supportive care that dogs have done fine, with the correct veterinarian management.”

Researchers recommend making sure your dogs are up to date on vaccinations and avoiding other dogs.